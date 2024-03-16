Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

CNNEF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,231. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $146.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

