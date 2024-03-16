Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,802. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

