Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,646,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 14th total of 3,154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.8 days.
Canadian Tire Trading Down 1.9 %
CDNAF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. 189,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $143.80.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
