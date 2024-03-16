Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,646,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 14th total of 3,154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.8 days.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 1.9 %

CDNAF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. 189,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $143.80.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.