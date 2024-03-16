Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 530 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.