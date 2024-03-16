Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $754.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

