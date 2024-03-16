Capital CS Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 3,631,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

