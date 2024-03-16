Cardano Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $23.28 billion and approximately $970.20 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.02 or 0.05387428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003661 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,560,260,844 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

