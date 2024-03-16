Casper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.34 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $499.80 million and $15.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,456,699,542 coins and its circulating supply is 11,867,340,544 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,454,653,388 with 11,865,391,198 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0468076 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $19,298,566.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

