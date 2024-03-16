Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 3.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,273,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 518,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

