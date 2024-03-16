Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $346.97. 4,406,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $347.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

