Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on CAT
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CAT stock traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $346.97. 4,406,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $347.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.99.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.