Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Century Casinos Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 262,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,182. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTY. JMP Securities downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 146,863 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,809 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

