Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 1,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 63.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

