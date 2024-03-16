China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 1.6 %
CMAKY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. China Minsheng Banking has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.30.
About China Minsheng Banking
