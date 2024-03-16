China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 48.0% in February

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

