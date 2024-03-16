CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,374,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 4,141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.6 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
CMOC Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
About CMOC Group
