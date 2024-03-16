CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,374,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 4,141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.6 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

CMOC Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.