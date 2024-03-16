Comparing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for X Financial and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X Financial and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $1.96 billion 0.10 $117.73 million $3.59 1.19 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 2.70 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 27.82% 24.42% 12.85% MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69%

Summary

X Financial beats MGT Capital Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

