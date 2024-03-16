Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $610.72 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $75.45 or 0.00113816 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $610.72 million and approximately $73.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00037164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019179 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,801 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,709.81700517 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 81.99490384 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $95,147,539.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

