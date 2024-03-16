Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth about $8,939,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth $3,238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

CNDB stock remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

