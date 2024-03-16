Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $341.43 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $11.95 or 0.00018213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $341.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00081047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,493,289 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

