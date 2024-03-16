Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $284.21 million and $114.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003880 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.