CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Update

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CRMZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.97.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
