CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Update

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRMZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

