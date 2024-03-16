Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 14th total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,981,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,548. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

