CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,630,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 14th total of 12,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

