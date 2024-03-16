CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 14th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.08. The stock had a trading volume of 187,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,717. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $130.18 and a 12 month high of $241.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.