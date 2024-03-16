Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTHW remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

