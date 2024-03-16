Damian Banks Acquires 200,000 Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,556.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

