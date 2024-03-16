Damian Banks Acquires 200,000 Shares of Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,556.29).
Boom Logistics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60.
Boom Logistics Company Profile
