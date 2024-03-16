Dawn Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.11 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $130,247.78 and approximately $84.11 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Token Profile
Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.