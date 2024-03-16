Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DE traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $383.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $379.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.57.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.