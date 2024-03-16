district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.0877 on Major Exchanges

district0x (DNT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One district0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded up 88.4% against the dollar. district0x has a market cap of $87.69 million and $9.84 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x is a blockchain project comprising a network and a token, DNT. The DNT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used within the district0x network. The network is a decentralized platform for creating and operating “districts” or decentralized marketplaces or communities on the Ethereum blockchain. It uses Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries to launch and manage decentralized applications (dApps) as districts. DNT is primarily used for governance within the district0x network. Users stake their DNT to gain voting rights in a district’s decision-making processes, managed by an Aragon-powered decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). District0x was founded by Joe Urgo and Matus Lestan. Urgo’s background in cryptocurrency and trading, along with Lestan’s expertise in software development, shaped the vision and execution of the district0x project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.