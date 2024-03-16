Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.95. 4,160,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,775. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

View Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.