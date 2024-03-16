Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 14.7% in February

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $216,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $216,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 348,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 105,059 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

