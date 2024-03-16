DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 14th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $111,980,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,856. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

