Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 14.4% in February

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

ELAN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,334. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.