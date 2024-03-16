Elastos Price Down 11.7% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $77.64 million and approximately $752,799.28 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00005372 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,471,960 coins and its circulating supply is 22,001,366 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

