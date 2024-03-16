Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $88.22 million and $1.27 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,720,755 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

