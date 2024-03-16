Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Up 43.2% in February

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 14th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elevai Labs Trading Down 6.1 %

ELAB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,223. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. Elevai Labs has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

