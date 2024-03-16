Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Up 43.2% in February

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 14th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Elevai Labs Trading Down 6.1 %
ELAB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,223. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89. Elevai Labs has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.24.
About Elevai Labs
