EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 42.1% in February

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 14th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of EMX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 202,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,014. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EMX Royalty by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

