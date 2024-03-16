Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the February 14th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

ENLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 16,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.