Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Up 40.9% in February

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 14th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 2.83% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 234,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.78. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

