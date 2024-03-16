Ergo Price Hits $2.06 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Ergo has a total market cap of $152.47 million and $441,901.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,341.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00583406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00126844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00204385 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00048957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00125717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,032,722 coins and its circulating supply is 74,033,232 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

