EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $32,562.06.
EverCommerce Trading Down 9.6 %
EverCommerce stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 858,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,911. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
