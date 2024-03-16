Fei USD Price Tops $0.98 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $84,450.68 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,388,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,130,055 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,388,722.40222851 with 15,130,055.01946622 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95792221 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $65,463.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

