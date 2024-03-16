Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 14th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fielmann Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $46.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Fielmann Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.
Fielmann Group Company Profile
