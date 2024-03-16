Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in February

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the February 14th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $46.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Fielmann Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

Fielmann Group Company Profile

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

