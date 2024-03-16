Financial Survey: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SFL has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caravelle International Group and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SFL 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

SFL has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.03%. Given SFL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and SFL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.17 $12.23 million N/A N/A SFL $752.29 million 2.36 $83.94 million $0.66 19.41

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of SFL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A SFL 11.16% 8.04% 2.25%

Summary

SFL beats Caravelle International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 10 crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, three car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and six oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

