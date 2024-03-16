Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 45.6% in February

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 14th total of 318,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,943. The firm has a market cap of $407.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

