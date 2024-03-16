FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Up 73.3% in February

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAIN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

