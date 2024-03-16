Fusionist (ACE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.87 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $227.83 million and $91.87 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $10.37 or 0.00015644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 11.36619791 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $63,499,604.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

