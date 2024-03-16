Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 11,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,665,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,037. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.23 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

