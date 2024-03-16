Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gecina Price Performance
Shares of Gecina stock remained flat at $95.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. Gecina has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $125.33.
Gecina Company Profile
