Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Releases Earnings Results

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

GORO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,790. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

